General Motors Sued Over Diesel Emissions

General Motors is facing a class-action lawsuit over diesel emissions.

The lawsuit claims the company's diesel pickup trucks cheat on emissions tests. 

Court documents claim the pickups with Duramax diesel engines have three devices on them that are rigged to allow more pollution on the road than during government lab tests.

GM says the accusations have no merit.