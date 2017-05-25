SSCENT Detectives Arrest Man for Supplying Drugs in Deadly Manis - Northern Michigan's News Leader

SSCENT Detectives Arrest Man for Supplying Drugs in Deadly Manistee Overdose

A man could spend life in prison after a Northern Michigan drug team says he supplied drugs in a deadly overdose.

SSCENT detectives began investigating in February after a man's suspicious overdose death in Manistee.

The drug team now believes Cody Kott gave him the morphine that took his life.

Kott is now charged with delivery of drugs causing death.

He could spend life in prison if convicted.