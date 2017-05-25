Car Smashes into Bus in Kalamazoo - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Car Smashes into Bus in Kalamazoo

A gruesome crash was caught on camera in Kalamazoo on Wednesday night.

The car smashed into the side of a bus, pinning the bus driver inside. The driver of the car was unresponsive.

Both had to be cut out of their smashed vehicles and rushed in for surgery. Four bus passengers were also taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Police say speed played a role.