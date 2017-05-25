Grand Ledge Fire Burns Sundance Chevrolet

Grand Ledge firefighters did everything they could to stop the flames from spreading, but couldn't save Sundance Chevrolet from being destroyed.

The well-known log cabin and several vehicles are burned out.

A cleaning crew called in the fire around 11-30 last night. When crews got there, the roof started caving in and the walls came crashing down. Firefighters spent about 4 hours trying to get things under control.

The dealership’s owner, Terry Hanks, said it would be tough to rebuild the structure as it was.

“The only bad thing about it is that was a true log cabin, build of solid wood, everything, and solid logs,” he said. “To do it again, it's tough. And it come out so well, it just worked the way we wanted it to work.”

The dealership is still open today. Employees will be moved to another Sundance building.