Michigan Appeals Court Makes Decision on 2013 Kalkaska Co. Snowplow Crash

County road commissions could leave themselves open to lawsuits after an appeals court decision on a Kalkaska County snowplow crash four years ago.

In 2013, Carrie Flanigan was hurt when a Kalkaska County snowplow hit her car.

She says the truck crossed the centerline.

The driver says Flanigan crossed into his lane.

The road commission argued governmental immunity should apply.

But the Michigan appeals court ruled in favor of Flanigan, saying that plow drivers can cross the centerline in some conditions, but that they must be safe about it.

The lawsuit now goes back to Kalkaska County Court.

The road commission could take it to the Michigan Supreme Court.