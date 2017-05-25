Snyder Approves Standing Order To Make Naloxone Widely Available in Michigan

Governor Rick Snyder gave the OK to a standing order to make naloxone more readily available in Michigan.

The drug is used to save the lives of opioid overdose victims.

This order pre-authorizes the distribution of naloxone by pharmacists to eligible individuals.

In 2015, 1,275 people died in overdoses, and that's in Michigan alone.

Nationally, it's considered an epidemic.

9&10's Whitney Amann is working to bring you more details on the move.