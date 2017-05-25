Snyder Approves Standing Order To Make Naloxone Widely Available in Michigan

In less than three weeks the guys from Stand Up for Great Lakes will be attempting to paddleboard across Lake Huron, and our own Corey Adkins will be documenting the trip.
An Interlochen man was arrested after police say road rage escalated and a pistol got involved.
Investigators say a Manistee man is charged in Wexford County with a dozen counts of sexually abusing children.
Grand Traverse County deputies say a woman was assaulted twice Thursday.
Mason County deputies are investigating a fight that involved a pipe and a man ramming cars.
Don your flannel and grab your marshmallows, this holiday weekend is one of the biggest camping times in Michigan. If you’re still looking for a campground to spend your Memorial Day weekend at, look no further. Rose Lake Campground is the perfect spot to relax and spend time with loved ones.
Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer.
Monday is Memorial Day; a day to remember those who have died while serving in the armed forces.
As we get older our vision changes, but is there a way to turn back the clock when it comes to the eyes?
Northern Michigan Christian School students laced up to tackle a worldwide problem, dirty water.
We can now show you the man Otsego County deputies say stole mail from people's mailboxes.
A man was charged with trying to steal someone's identity and stalking after police say his plan to get an ex in trouble didn't go as planned.
A Cadillac man could face years behind bars after investigators say he vandalized equipment belonging to police and fire crews.
A man was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Traverse City.
A local drug team investigation lead to the arrest of a Ludington woman for several drug crimes.
A homeless man was sent to the hospital with multiple broken bones after he told police a group of men attacked him.
Investigators are finding more items in a motel room where an explosion started that leveled part of it last week.
As we get older our vision changes, but is there a way to turn back the clock when it comes to the eyes?
On Thursday, Governor Snyder authorized a standing order for the distribution of naloxone at pharmacies.
