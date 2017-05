Join in on the Tri-4 Kristie Memorial Triathlon in Leland, MI on June 17th, 2017 at 9am!

This triathlon includes:

Olympic: Swim (1.5k), bike (40k) and run (10km)

Sprint: Swim (750ml), bike(20km) and run (5km)

For more information, contact Karen Kirt at kkirt@lelandschool.com