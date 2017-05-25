Northern Michigan: Walk to Cure Lupus!

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that leads to inflammation and damage to various body tissues. Lupus can affect many parts of the body, including the joints, skin, kidneys, heart, lungs, blood vessels and brain.

Although there are many different symptoms, some of the most common include:

extreme fatigue,

painful or swollen joints,

unexplained fever,

skin rashes

kidney problems

There is no cure for Lupus but it can be effectively treated with drugs, and most people with the disease can lead active, healthy lives. Lupus is characterized by periods of illness, called flares, and periods of wellness, called remission. Understanding how to prevent flares and how to treat them when they do occur helps people with lupus maintain better health. Intense research is underway and scientists continue to make great strides in understanding the disease, which may ultimately lead to a cure.

Join the Lupus Research Alliance in Frankfort at 9 am on Saturday, June 10 at Mineral Springs Park and Walk with Us to help find a cure.

Click here to join!