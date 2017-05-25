Special Report: Importance of Dashcams

Dashboard cameras are used by police agencies across the country to record what happens on the road.

Over the years, law enforcement has relied on them to clear up confusion in important cases. But just as with any other piece of technology, sometimes things don't go according to plan.

In this special report, 9&10 News takes an in-depth look at the use of the equipment. James Linderman, the prosecuting attorney for Emmet County, says dashcams are useful, but can fail.

“In a sense it’s good because it's transparent, but everyone has to understand it's a tool and it can have its downfall,” he said.

The Gaylord Michigan State Police Post is an example, as they were recently in the spotlight for a case involving 83-year-old Larry Sevensky. Court documents show troopers stopped him on Saint Patrick's Day. He got out of his car and came at a trooper, saying he wished he had a weapon.

A trooper took Sevinski to the ground—breaking his arm and nose.

Later, when they went to look at what the dashcam captured, the footage was not there, said MSP Gaylord Post Commander Mark Harris.

“There was a software malfunction in the camera system,” He said.

The dashcam footage only showed what happened after.

“It identified a larger problem,” Harris said. “It took this incident to realize this problem existed.”

That software issue affects approximately 680 MSP cars across the state, and possibly more across the country. Harris said the problem is being fixed.

“There's an internal software issue that causes the camera not to potentially record the video,” he said. “The camera manufacturer has figured out what the problem is, and they've created a software fix for the problem.”

The Gaylord Post already installed the upgrades, but problems with dashcams don't end there. Linderman said in his experience, there are other issues that make them imperfect.

“Sometimes when you're listening to it, it's not as clear as you'd like,” he said. “You've got wind noise, you've got static, and the quality of the dashcam, body cam. So there are a lot of factors.”

Along with technology issues, come manpower and storage problems. But Linderman said when everything goes right, dashcams are very useful.

“I've had very important cases where the suspected defendant might be in the back of a patrol car making a statement or confession,” he said. “That's very important for a later case because it’s not the words of the police officer or anyone else, it's actually coming out of the defendant suspect’s mouth, captured on film, and that's very powerful.”

The Cadillac Police Department has two different cameras on its vehicles. One sees through the dash what's going on in front of the car, while the other looks into the backseat.

Dashcams protect both the officers and whoever is being transported. Cadillac Police Department Capt. Erick Eller said they are evidence that helps society get to the truth.

“It gives us evidence to prove exactly what happened,” Eller said. “Especially in this day and age, everybody is used to having video of whatever's happening and suddenly when there's not video, it doesn't help people's case.”

Linderman said distrust of law enforcement makes use of dashcams all the more important.

“The other thing is, in this day in age, there's some distrust of law enforcement,” he said. “Let's face it, by using the dashcam, and or body cam, you have a recorded image and that locks it down as to what happened.”

Departments also have a system in place if the equipment breaks, Eller said.

“If I have a car where the camera is not working, then it's taken out of service as a front-line car,” He said. “Then we get that fixed and back up and running.”

And if something does happen to the video, Eller said it's not a show stopper.

“It's just another tool that can be used another piece of evidence, it doesn't stop us from doing our job if we don’t have it,” he said. “But it's darn nice to have.”

Police and prosecutors stress they never build a case off of just one piece of evidence like dashcam video.