Sights and Sounds: Spring Lawn Maintenance - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Sights and Sounds: Spring Lawn Maintenance

Posted: Updated:

We've had a ton of wet weather in Northern Michigan this week, which means things are greening up and growing like crazy. 

Cadillac crews are working through the dampness to keep things cleared up.

Photojournalist Derrick Larr has today's Sights and Sounds.