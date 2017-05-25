Wellness for the Family: Greek Grilled Shrimp Rice Salad

A lot of people out there are ready to get the charcoal and start making their favorite summer recipes.

In this week’s Wellness for the Family, Michelle Dunaway and Grace Derocha, a registered dietitian with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, show us how you can get the grill going inside, too.

Greek Grilled Shrimp Rice Salad

Ingredients:

- Grilled Shrimp

- 2 lbs. cleaned, deveined and peeled shrimp – raw

- ¼ olive oil

- 1 tsp sea salt

- ½ tsp pepper

- 1 Tbsp. grated lemon peel

- 1 Tbsp. oregano

- 1 clove of garlic, minced

Dressing:

- 3 Tbsp. lemon juice

- 1 tsp salt

- ¼ tsp pepper

- 1/3 cup olive oil

- 1 tsp oregano

Salad:

- 2 Zucchinis

- Red or yellow bell pepper (2 total)

- 1 Red onion

- 1 cup Kalamata olives, pitted

Instructions:

1. Put shrimp and marinade in large bowl to marinate for at least 1 hour in the refrigerator.

2. While the shrimp marinates, cook wild rice pilaf and set aside.

3. Also chop salad vegetables into 1-inch pieces. Grill or pan grill using olive oil. Set aside.

4. Once shrimp has marinated, grill shrimp. If using a grill, thread shrimp on metal skewers or well-soaked bamboo skewers and grill for 5-6 minutes, turning often until shrimp turns pink and opaque. If cooking via grill pan, you do not have to use skewers. Cook in pan for about 6 minutes, again until pink and opaque.

5. Serve shrimp and vegetables on top of wild rice pilaf. Lightly drizzle dressing on top and optional to serve with a side of tzatziki. Enjoy!

For more healthy recipes and tips for everyday wellness, click here.