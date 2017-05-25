What's Happening in Northern Michigan: Spring Plant Sale, Beer & Brat Fest, Craft Beer Fest

Filling you in on What's Happening in Northern Michigan in the weeks to come...

A sure sign of spring, the Charlevoix Area Garden Club will be hosting their annual spring plant sale on Saturday, May 27.

The sale coincides with the start of the summer planting season, and will take place at Charlevoix's Ferry Beach Pavilion.

Kick off the summer with a Memorial Day weekend tradition at Crystal Mountain: the Michigan Beer and Brat Fest.

You can catch live entertainment, an enormous selection of Michigan's finest microbrews, local hard cider and mead and gourmet brats from Northwest Michigan markets.

Some of the breweries you'll be able to sample from this year include Stormcloud, Bell's, Founders, Shorts and more.

Another outdoor festival coming up is the 4th Annual Mount Pleasant Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, June 10 from 4-9 p.m.

VIP ticket holders will gain early admission at 3 p.m. and get a sampling glass, plus ten drink tickets and food samples and will also have first access to limited quantity brews, and a chance to talk with brewery representatives.