MTM On The Road: Memorial Day Camping at Rose Lake Campground

Don your flannel and grab your marshmallows, this holiday weekend is one of the biggest camping times in Michigan. If you’re still looking for a campground to spend your Memorial Day weekend at, look no further. Rose Lake Campground is the perfect spot to relax and spend time with loved ones. Clear beaches, fishing, and a new miniature golf course, what more could you ask for? This morning our On The Road team is live from the Osceola camp site toasting their marshmallows to a long weekend of family fun.