Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: Bay Harbor Classic

Have you ever wondered or dreamed of being able to hop on a boat from your own back yard?

“It’s a traditional house that I would say that’s more like a home you’d see in the Hamptons. It’s on a lot that’s about 159 feet of frontage and very unique in this community called Lakeshore Village,” says realtor Pat Leavy, Kidd & Leavy Real Estate.

This week's Amazing Northern Michigan Home takes us to a timeless home in Bay Harbor with a private harbor that connects you to Lake Michigan.

For more information on this listing, click here.