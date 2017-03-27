Man Shot, Killed After Shooting In Ohio Night Club

Gunfire in a packed Ohio nightclub has left one person dead and more than a dozen others injured.

As of Monday morning there are still no suspects in custody.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday inside Cincinnati’s Club Cameo.

Police say a fight broke out causing several men to pull out guns and begin firing.

O'Bryan Spikes, a club-goer was shot and killed in the incident.

15 other people were injured.

Police say they have no reason to suspect the shooting was terrorist-related, stating that the club has a history of violence.

The investigation is still on-going, but so far no arrests have been made.