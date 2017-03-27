Local Governments Say Big Businesses Are Not Paying Fair Taxes

Local governments across the state are asking state lawmakers to take action because they say big-box businesses are not paying a fair tax.

They claim the state is collecting substantially lower property taxes from major retailers than they used to.

Those businesses have successfully reduced their tax bills since 2010 after an administrative court agreed that their properties should be compared to vacant structures for tax purposes.

Last year, bi-partisan legislation re-introduced in the house could have restored balance to the property tax system, but it failed in the state senate.

Local governments are pushing for a new bill to put the power of taxing back in favor of the cities and townships.