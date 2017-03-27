Man Arrested After Big Rapids Police Chase

A man is now in jail after leading Big Rapids police on a chase.

It happened just before noon on Sunday at the corner of Fourth Ave. and Madison St. in Big Rapids.

Police say he was speeding through town when officers tried to pull him over.

He sped up then after being chased for a while, ditched his car and attempted to run away.

The suspect’s car eventually rolled into a storage building before it stopped.

Police chased the man as he ran away and then arrested him.

He's being charged with felony fleeing and eluding probation violations, and operating with no insurance and no license.