Mount Pleasant Gas Station Robbed, Suspects Still On The Run

Two robbers remain on the run in Mount Pleasant.

Mount Pleasant Police say they robbed a gas station early Sunday morning and got away with money.

9&10's Megan Woods has more details on who police are looking for and what customers have to say.

“It just caught me off guard to the fact that something was going on this early especially in Mount Pleasant.”

Police say two men robbed this shell gas station on mission around three thirty Sunday morning.

Officers say they mentioned having a weapon but never showed one and they got away with money.

Central Michigan University Graduate Student DaLaun Dillard says, “It caught me off guard I usually stop at the shell gas station at least a couple times a week to get gas or get whatever.”

Chris Pokornicki is also a student at CMU. He was getting ready to head out to the gas station. “I was actually in bed and woke up and I forgot I needed to go and get gas for running around town today and I was ready to go and I got a call, I put my jacket on and everything.”

Like other CMU students, Chris was notified by the campus alert system that officers say they're looking for two African American men. One was wearing all black and a black mask, the other wearing lighter color clothes and a blue and black mask.

The thought of being in the middle of it all is what makes Chris the most uncomfortable.

“I think I got the call around 3:45 so I mean even 10 minutes earlier if I didn't get that call I would have been there when it happened so I mean I don't know how I would have reacted. Like if I would have walked in and it was in the process or even just pulling up seeing it I would have been shocked to say the least.”

And with the robbers still on the run, it's left many uneasy.

DaLaun Dillard says, “To understand they're still not caught now where they can easily rob another student or person, faculty or student. It's definitely eye opening I guess you can say that.”

If you have any information about the robbery, call Mount Pleasant Police at 989-779-5100.