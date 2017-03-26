Mt. Pleasant Gas Station Robbed, Police Looking for Suspects

Two robbers are on the lose after robbing a Mt. Pleasant gas station Sunday morning.

Mt. Pleasant Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the Shell station on South Mission.

They say two black men went into the store and demanded money.

Police say they told the clerk they had a weapon but never showed it.

They did get away with a small amount of money.

Officers say one man was wearing a white mask and all black clothing and the other man had on a black and blue mask with lighter clothes and red shoes.

A K-9 was brought in but was not able to find the two men.

If you have any information, call police.

9&10 News has a crew in Mt. Pleasant working to bring you more information.