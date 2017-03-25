Lake County Community Supports Local Deputies In Need

A local community is coming together to support two sheriff's deputies and their families in their time of need.

Lake County Deputy David Kane was diagnosed with stage four cancer earlier this year and Deputy Don Maiville hurt his retina earlier this year.

Saturday the family of Virginia Trooper Chad Dermyer, who was killed in a shooting last year, put on a fundraising dinner and auction to help the deputies with medical expenses.

Trooper Dermyer's family has ties to Lake County and the two deputies say the support they're seeing will go a long way.

Deputy David Kane says, “I never thought when I got this this was going to happen so it's a big surprise for me, everything since this has started has been a big huge gift.”

Deputy Don Maiville says, “With a wife and kids to support it puts a lot of worry and just the people coming out the donations that were made again is just overwhelming.”

The event featured a pancake dinner and among the auction items donated was a guitar signed by Ted Nugent.