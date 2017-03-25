Lake County Community Supports Local Deputies In Need

A pharmaceutical co-founder will spend nine years in prison after a nationwide meningitis outbreak that killed dozens, including some here in Northern Michigan.
Crews battled a fire at Maeder Brothers Saw Mill in Weidman Monday night. Central dispatch tells us this fire started just before 9 p.m.
The 23rd winner of the Athena Grand Traverse award has been announced and it’s Lynne Moon.
The first Experience Art Rapids in Elk Rapids wrapped up with a success over the weekend.
Mixed opinions remain the story in Kalkaska. Controversy surrounding a local leader, once again came to a head at a Village Council meeting.
Gusty winds in some spots of Northern Michigan are causing dangerous waves. Mason County is one place that has a high swim risk, and has a beach hazard.
Next year's $56 billion state budget is now on Governor Snyder’s desk awaiting his signature.
A fast-moving torrent of flood water that has undeniably left its mark across a wide range of central Michigan. Everything from universities to entire roadways took on water.
Tomorrow, thousands will make their way across the International Bridge, as part of the 31st annual bridge walk. For the first time, the bridge will be closed to all vehicles
Police say a Northern Michigan man crashed his truck into a U.S. Coast Guard fence and drove off. The Cheboygan Public Safety Department says Brad McPherson of Carp Lake turned himself in Monday morning. Friday night, surveillance video captured a truck plowing into the fence at the USCG Moorings in Cheboygan.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704.
Traverse City Area Public Schools is looking into the possibility of parting with some of their vacant property for the right price.
Mixed opinions remain the story in Kalkaska. Controversy surrounding a local leader, once again came to a head at a Village Council meeting.
A Manistee County man is dead after hitting a deer while riding his motorcycle.
Government websites in a few states including one in Northern Michigan, were hacked and used to spread pro-ISIS propaganda. Mackinaw City is reportedly the only place in Michigan that was affected, leaving some residents wondering why.
