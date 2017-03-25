Soo Locks Open for Shipping Season

The shipping season at the Soo Locks officially started at 12:01 Saturday morning.

The 1,000 ft Stewart J. Cort made its way up the St. Mary's river to the Soo Locks Friday afternoon.

Then at one minute past midnight, it headed into the locks to start the shipping season.

Dozens of "boat nerds" from across the region made their way to the locks to welcome in the Cort.

This was the first visit for a teenager from Evart.

"I think the overall the locks and the vessels that pass through is just phenomenal on how big an object made by man can move that much cargo in one load,” said Jarrett Dodge of Evart.

The smaller MacArthur lock will remain closed for maintenance until mid-April.

Until then, all freighters will pass through the larger Poe lock.