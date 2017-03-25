St. Ignace Woman Dead, Relative in Custody in Apparent Homicide

A St. Ignace woman is dead and a relative of hers is in custody in what police are calling a homicide.

St. Ignace police say Saturday morning a 21-year-old man from St. Ignace came to the Mackinac County Sheriff's Department saying a relative of his was dead.

Police went to a home near downtown St. Ignace and found a 66-year-old woman dead inside.

Officers interviewed the 21-year-old and say he confessed to killing the woman.

He's currently being held in the Mackinac County Jail.

No names have been released.

Northern Michigan's News Leader will continue to update you on this story as more information becomes available.