Missing Manistee Woman Found Dead in Manistee Lake - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Missing Manistee Woman Found Dead in Manistee Lake

Posted: Updated:

A woman reported missing in Manistee County has been found dead. 

Deputies say they were looking for Marcia Mackey Saturday when they spotted her body in Manistee Lake. 

This was about 1/4 mile from her home. 

Marcia's family says she was last seen on Tuesday. 

An autopsy has been scheduled. 

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we work to bring you more information. 

