Manistee Business Owners Excited To Open Doors

Several new local business owners are busy getting ready to open their stores.

Downtown Manistee is planning to welcome a number of new businesses, including a new brewery and places to do some shopping.

"I had been wanting to do this for a long time," said Cathy Lakos.

Having a business to call your own. For Cathy Lakos...

"Decades I'd been wanting to do it," Cathy said.

Deep down, always her dream. But life would get in the way.

"You need to find your niche and then someone to share the load. Being a sole proprietor I don't know how they do it," she said.

Cathy eventually met her best friend, Vicki Cooper at work. Quickly realizing they shared the same goal.

"Wasn't having a good day and I just looked at Cathy and said I'm about ready to start my own business," Vicki said.

The pair set up shop, calling it "Our Creations and Styles."

"Huge demand for plus sizes, and it's nicer things with a little more shape a little more trendy," Cathy said.

But for Vicki the brightly colored clothes mean so much more.

"I was diagnosed with major clinical depression I didn't think I would ever be able to come out of that so for me to turn the sign last Friday was huge," she said.

So the next time you're driving down River Street and pass their business, now you know the turning point of Vicki's life.

"I would have to say Cathy working at the store and I told her and asked her if she wanted to do this," said Vicki.

