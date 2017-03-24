Northern Michigan Democrats, Republicans React To Withdraw Of Republican Healthcare Bill

There was anticipation building up locally as this afternoon's events unfolded on Capitol Hill.

9&10 News’ Megan Woods has reaction to the defeat of the Republican plan for health care.

“When I heard the news I'm like well I guess the bill needs more work.”

For some the American Health Care Act, the Affordable Care Act's intended replacement, was a threat.

Benzie County Democratic Party Co-Chair Jim Dulzo says, “In Benzie County there are 2,700 people here that use Medicaid every day, a third of them are able to use them because of the Affordable Care Act also known as the Obama Care, that's gone. 1,100 people are really really hurt.”

For others, like Leelanau County Republican Chair Karan Josephus, it instills hope for a better health care system.

She says, “I wish people would just pay attention to what is best and if we can have a plan where I'm not paying for maternity leave if I don't' need it then I don't have to pay for it and if we can come up with plan that meets the needs for everyone I think it's going to be a win win for everybody.”

The Leelanau County Republican Chair says it’s back to the drawing board for party leaders.

“I'm disappointed, but the guy's been in office for two months and two days. I mean it takes a long time to come to an agreement so let’s go back and forth let's keep at it and come up for the best deal for America's citizens.”

Dulzo says, “It's not failing yes there are some problems with it, when you deal with healthcare for 300 million people there's going to be some problems, let's get back together and fix it not stuff something through in a bums rush.”