State Theatre Offers Free Movies During Spring Break

It is officially spring break for many students in Traverse City.

With wet weather ahead they can stay dry and entertained all week, for free.

The State Theatre is offering free movies every day of spring break.

They will show up to five movies a day starting at 10 a.m.

It includes family friendly movies, classics and newer releases.

The theater says it's the best way to say thank you to the community.

“Everyone can afford to come down and see a great film and have a $2 popcorn and pop, and it's a good way to get out and do something special downtown and the weather is really looking to be pretty crummy this weekend and the weather is always perfect in The State,” Meg Weichman, creative director said.

The free movie event runs until Thursday.