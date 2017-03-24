Emmet Co. Firefighter Recovering From Injuries Sustained In Fire - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Emmet Co. Firefighter Recovering From Injuries Sustained In Fire

An Emmet County firefighter is recovering after fighting flames that also destroyed a firetruck.

It happened last Friday and we were just able to confirm these details.

The Readmond Friendship Cross Village firefighter is expected to make a full recovery.

He suffered a concussion and fractures in his lower right leg.

One of the departments’ fire trucks was also destroyed. 