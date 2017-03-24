Soo Locks Preparing To Reopen For The Season

It’s shipping up to be a busy season in Sault Ste. Marie.

The Soo Locks are preparing to reopen one of its locks.

The Poe Lock is just hours away from opening back up for business.

The Northern Michigan lifeline is set to open for the season at midnight.

The Stewart J. Cort will be the first freighter to make its way from the lower St. Marys through the Poe Lock at midnight.

During the 10 week shutdown, the Army Corps of Engineers updated its hydraulic system, an anchorage replacement and painting bulk heads.

The MacArthur Lock will continue to be worked on until mid-April.

It's a busy time for the Corps, and they're always happy when it's time to open back up.

“People wonder what they do in the winter and think ‘oh, it must be nice, you don’t have any boats coming through’. Actually, it’s our busiest time of the year. We have a lot of projects that are scheduled to cram into that time period,” says are engineer Kevin Sprague, Army Corps of Engineers.

We'll have a crew there as the Stewart J. Cort makes the historic trip and have continuing coverage on the ceremony Saturday on 9&10 News.