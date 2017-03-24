Lake Superior State University Says Goodbye To Winter With Annual Snowmageddon Event

For nearly 50 years Lake Superior State University has been lighting a snowman on fire for their Snowmageddon.

9&10’s Blayke Roznowski was in Sault Ste. Marie where winter just went up in flames.

And just like that the snowman is no more.

LSSU students just got to say goodbye to winter in style.

All that’s left of a snowman now, is the wiring that holds him all together, and hopefully that means the winter blues are gone.

The snowman burning tradition started 47 years ago when an LSSU staff member thought it would be fun to do their own take on a German tradition.

LSSU senior Brenda Wenk has stuffed the snowman all four years and she says seeing him go up in flames for the last time is bittersweet.

“It is really sad. I've enjoyed my time here at Lake State. It'll make me sad to have to go but of course I can always come up and watch it and visit and stuff like that,” Wenk said.

Wenk says making the snowman is a unique tradition that helps make LSSU special.

Students and the community will all hang around for a cookout and some fun the rest of the evening.