Cadillac Youth Center Targeted By Vandals

The future site of a place for troubled youth was vandalized by graffiti.

The director of Never Down for the Count youth services says Cadillac police contacted him Thursday night.

Director Dana Wilson says the graffiti covers two walls of the building, a garage door to an adjacent home and an electric box.

Police say they don't know who did it.

The director says its evidence of the need for his future center.

"What is here, this is not my Cadillac. This is not the Cadillac that we want,” says Wilson. “This is evidence of kids that need direction. This is evidence of needing a place where kids can come that's safe, that's organized, that's supervised and they can interact with adults.”

Wilson is setting up a GoFundMe page to help pay for clean-up and the center.

The organization hopes to bring boxing and other activities to at-risk youth by next year.