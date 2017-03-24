MTM On The Road: Saturday is Maple Syrup Day at Grayling's Hartwick Pines

A historic tradition to our northern region, maple sap collecting and syrup making continues to sweeten our culture in Michigan. This Saturday families can experience life in the sugarbush at Hartwick Pines State Park Maple Syrup Day including tree tapping, sap boiling and of course tasting all along the way. The Saturday, April 1, 2017 event is free of charge and takes place 10am-4pm with demonstrations throughout the day. Join us in Grayling as we celebrate the centuries-old practice on Michigan This Morning!