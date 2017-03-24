Breaking: House Republicans Withdraw Health Care Bill

Lawmakers will not vote on the American Health Care Reform Act.

According to reports, House Republicans were short of votes and withdrew the health care bill at President Donald Trump’s request.

House Speaker Paul Ryan pulled the health care overhaul bill after President Trump called and asked him to halt debate without a vote.

Thursday, Mr. Trump demanded the House vote on the health care bill and said he’d move on to other issues if the measure lost.

Stay with Northern Michigan’s News Leader as we work to bring you more details.