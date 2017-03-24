Lawyer Asks For Psychiatric Evaluation Of Man Accused of Shooting Detroit Police Officers

A lawyer is raising questions about the mental health of a man.

Raymond Durham is accused of shooting two Detroit police officers and suspected of killing Sergeant Colin Rose.

Durham's lawyer asked for his client to get a psychiatric evaluation.

They say he appears delusional and they do not believe he's able to assist in his defense.

Durham is accused of shooting two Detroit officers last week.

They survived.

Separately, Detroit police say DNA links Durham to the deadly shooting of Sergeant Colin Rose, a Ferris State University graduate, in November.

No charges have been filed in that case.