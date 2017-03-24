Brewvine: Soo Brewing Company in Sault Ste. Marie - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Brewvine: Soo Brewing Company in Sault Ste. Marie

Posted: Updated:
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share

Sault Ste. Marie is a city whose history runs deep--back to the 1600s.

This week, Charlie Tinker and Erin Malone step inside Soo Brewing Company for a look at their old world brewing traditions, and recent moves to bring their craveable craft brews to taps around the Upper Peninsula. 

Still, the motto remains 'Think local, drink local!' 