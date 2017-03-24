UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge Reopens After Closing Due To Falling Ice - Northern Michigan's News Leader

UPDATE: Mackinac Bridge Reopens After Closing Due To Falling Ice

Falling ice forced the Mackinac Bridge to close for several hours Friday afternoon, but now it is back open.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority closed the bridge just before 2 p.m. Friday because ice was falling from the towers and cables.

The Mackinac Bridge reopened around 5:15 Friday.

This was the third time the bridge has closed due to falling ice this year.