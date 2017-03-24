Scientists Discover Way To Protect DNA From Damage From Aging, R - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Scientists Discover Way To Protect DNA From Damage From Aging, Radiation

A big leap for some scientists who say they're one critical step closer to developing a drug that could actually reverse aging.

An article in the journal Science says researchers have identified a molecular process that repairs DNA damage from old age and exposure to radiation in mice.

Now, they say they are ready to test it in people.

The author says it could be available to the public in less than five years.