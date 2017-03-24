Grand Traverse County Deputies Arrest Man Wanted By U.S. Marshals

Grand Traverse County deputies arrested a man wanted by the U.S. Marshals.

Around 1:30 Friday morning, Jeremy Stevens was found at his girlfriend's house in Garfield Township.

We first began reporting on Stevens in January when 11 guns and several tools were stolen from a Benzie County home.

Because the case is now in the federal court, Stevens was wanted by the U.S. Marshals.

He was arrested on federal warrants for possession of stolen weapons.