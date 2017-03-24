Two Charges Against Wexford County Man Dropped

Charges against a Northern Michigan man accused of resisting arrest and disturbing the peace have been dropped.

The Wexford County prosecutor says Don Koshmider used a bullhorn right outside the Cadillac Post Office in November.

He was also handing out pamphlets.

When an officer told him to stop, they say he did not cooperate.

The prosecutor says disturbing the peace and resisting and obstructing police charges were dropped with prejudice, meaning they cannot be filed in the future.

Koshmider is still going to trial for running a drug house after his dispensary was raided last year.