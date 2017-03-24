Isabella County Deputies Warn Public To Watch Out For Suspicious Items On Cars

Isabella County deputies are warning people to be on the lookout for suspicious items put on their cars.

Earlier this week, a woman says she found pornographic material on her windshield at Target in Union Township.

She claims the person who put it on her windshield was watching her.

Deputies are now looking at surveillance video and trying to identify the person.

They say there are similar cases going on in the area.

Police say if you find suspicious items on your windshield to go to a well-lit area and call police.