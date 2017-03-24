Hometown Tourist: Brave Hearts Estate in Pellston

Sunday a more than 300 mile bike ride across the state to raise funds for cancer prevention ended right here in northern Michigan.
The Cadillac community is in mourning following the unexpected death of the President of Cadillac Firefighters Local 704. Lieutenant Mark Feister from the Cadillac Fire Department died on Friday.
With the sporadic rain patterns in recent weeks parts of Michigan are too wet while others are way too dry. The Michigan Farm Bureau says heavy rainfall may ruin crops in Central Michigan fields where growers were worried about drought earlier this spring.
U.S Representative John Moolenaar and several other officials are asking Governor Rick Snyder to send federal aid for flooded counties. Moolenaar, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette and six other state and local officials say they want Snyder to ask for an emergency declaration.
Sunday night National Writers Series is hosting author Julia Glass at the City Opera House.
Up North Pride has been hosting events all month in honor of pride month.
Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots are recovering after a crash in Ohio.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
The Peninsula Township Fire Department and the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office were called to Power Island Saturday afternoon after a man died.
The State of Michigan has announced a quarantine to protect trees from an Asian insect that has killed millions of Hemlocks across North America.
The flood waters are starting to recede in Isabella County, but a massive cleanup effort remains and dozens of roads remain closed.
Two U.S. Air Force Thunderbird pilots are recovering after a crash in Ohio.
The State of Michigan has announced a quarantine to protect trees from an Asian insect that has killed millions of Hemlocks across North America.
The floods in Mount Pleasant have left loads of damage in their wake. The disaster continues to affect the whole county. Tainted flood waters and damaged homes are now being assessed to figure how much damage was done.
Several roads are closed in Isabella and Midland counties after a strong band of storms moved across the state.
Parts of Northern Michigan are bailing out after skies opened to a deluge of rain. Homes are filled with water, streets turned into rivers.
A Montcalm County man is dead after a crash in Belvidere Township Friday night.
A woman is dead after a car crash in Oceana County. MSP Hart Post say two cars were traveling west bound on M-20 when one of the cars hit the other from behind.
Bill Marsh employees got a special pizza delivery Friday, with a side of humble pie.
