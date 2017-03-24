Trump Administration Approves Construction Of Keystone XL Pipeline

The Trump Administration has issued a presidential permit to begin construction on a major oil pipeline stretching between the United States and Canada.

The administration issued the permit to pipe-line builder Trans-Canada Friday morning, allowing the corporation to begin building the Keystone XL Pipeline.

The pipeline system will be used to carry tar sands oil from Canada to refineries on the Texas gulf coast.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer has tweeted that President Trump plans to make an announcement on the pipeline around 10:15 Friday morning.