Two Homes To Be Demolished At Fraser Sinkhole Site

An update out of Fraser where two homes are being torn down Friday in order to make repairs to a broken sewer line that caused a sinkhole.

It happened on Christmas Eve last year when three houses had to be condemned and a major road was closed.

Next week construction crews will start to dig a 300 foot long and 25 foot wide hole for sewer line repair and replacement.

Construction is expected to be done by the end of the year. 