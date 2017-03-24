House Rules Committee Discusses Proposed Health Care Bill

Congress has postponed a crucial vote on the proposed Republican health care bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The vote will take place Friday after a frantic last-minute push by Republican leaders and President Trump to get more people on board.

White House officials and House Speaker Paul Ryan told republicans in a closed-door meeting Thursday that they are finished with negotiations on their health care bill and President Trump wants a vote Friday.

The House went back into session Thursday night as some members made last minute pleas for votes.

But still, not everyone is sold on the bill.

The House Rules Committee began meeting at 7:00 a.m. Friday morning to discuss the health care bill.

Right now, it's not clear when the vote is scheduled to take place.

Stay with Northern Michigan's News Leader as we continue to follow this controversial vote.