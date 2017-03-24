Police Release Birth Name Of Man Behind London Terror Attack

London's counter-terror chief says they have made two more 'significant' arrests in connection to the terror attack in London and they've learned the birth name of the man behind the tragedy.

London police initially identified the attacker as Khalid Masood, a British man with a criminal record.

But during a briefing Friday morning, they revealed his birth name is Adrian Ajao.

Police have now made a total of 9 arrests.

The attack happened Wednesday afternoon when Ajao barreled into a crowd of people on the Westminster Bridge with an SUV, then crashed in front of the parliament building, jumped out of the vehicle, and stabbed a police officer to death.

Police then shot and killed Ajao.

Isis claimed responsibility for the attack Thursday morning, calling Ajao a 'soldier of the Islamic state.

The death toll has now risen to five people, including the attacker.

Among them, a Utah man who was visiting London with his wife for their anniversary.