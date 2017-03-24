Healthy Living: Operation Walk USA - Northern Michigan's News Leader

Healthy Living: Operation Walk USA

One million and rising.

That's how many people are getting their joints replaced every year in this country.

And that doesn't count all the people who need to have replacement surgeries, but can't afford them.

But as Katie Boomgaard tells us, there's hope for these folks thanks to a health care team donating their time and talent. 