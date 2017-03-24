MTM On The Road: Retro Weekend at Crystal Mountain

Whatever decade your heart is stuck in, this Saturday they're dusting it off for Retro Weekend at Crystal Mountain. Starting with a presentation by Wings of Wonder Friday night, the retro activities kick off Saturday morning with bootcamp and aerobic dance workout. Once that spandex-covered body is warmed up, head to the mountain where competitors will climb, run or crawl to the top of Loki Ski Run. And since what goes up must come down, adrenaline junkies will descend the slopes on wheels with the Bike Race on Nason's Trail. Finally, the weekend all comes together with a DJ Dance Party and Barbecue plus free concert by The Journey Tribute Band! Join us live on Michigan This Morning with a full preview of Retro Weekend at Crystal Mountain.