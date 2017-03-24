President Trump Gives Lawmakers Ultimatum On Healthcare Plan - Northern Michigan's News Leader

President Trump Gives Lawmakers Ultimatum On Healthcare Plan

An ultimatum on the table right now.

The president is telling lawmakers vote for the GOP healthcare plan tomorrow, or Obamacare stays.

The plan would repeal and replace president Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

But a review of the new republican plan shows millions could lose their coverage.

Right now, republicans don't have the votes to pass it.

President Trump and his team have been working for weeks to shore-up support.