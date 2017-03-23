Isabella County Maple Syrup Farmers Stay Busy

Maple syrup farmers are right in the middle of one of the busiest times of their season.

Michigan Maple Syrup weekend kicked off locally this past weekend.

It continues for some farms this weekend.

"Started out earlier than we normally have," said Steve Henson.

Some of us in Northern Michigan make a living depending on mother nature.

"20/40. 20 degrees at night 40 during the day and with sunshine. Sun helps it run and we've had a few of those cloudy days it didn't do well, but we've made it up," Steve said.

And this season, for some maple syrup farmers, she hasn't disappointed.

"We've already topped last year which wasn't very good. We are going to have a good run coming up in the next couple days and after that I don't see any freezing nights in the forecast," said Ron Rhynard.

"We are getting good quantities of sap when it does run making good clear syrup and good tasting syrup," said Steve.

Success, showing up as people travel around to the different sugar bushes, sampling the sweetest syrup Northern Michigan has to offer.

"It was busy we had a lot of people through probably 400 or so and it was packed with people most of the time. One weekend is enough we can get back to finishing up our season," said Ron.

"Mother Nature she will have what she wants you to have. So just enjoy it," said Steve.

Michigan Maple Syrup Weekend continues on Saturday. You can find more information here.