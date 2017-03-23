Mecosta-Osceola Career Center Showcases Students

Sparks flying during a special 40th anniversary event at the Mecosta-Osceola Career Center.

Parents, board members and even lawmakers attended the center's annual open house to see students put their skilled trades to the test.

A focus lately of everyone from President Trump to Governor Synder, emphasizing the importance of skilled trades.

Mecosta-Osceola Career Center offers nearly 15 different programs from cosmetology to welding.

Students got the chance to show off the skills they learned in front of an audience.

With demonstrations from several different programs.

"It's an opportunity for us to show to our community how we are utilizing and how we are being good stewards to the tax dollars support for the center. So this is an opportunity to open our doors to welcome everyone in and really for our students and staff to show off the things that are being done here," said Steve Locke.

More than 500 people attended the open house.