Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Bust, Human Trafficking Investigation

Crack cocaine, meth and heroin all discovered during a traffic stop. Police say the drugs were headed to Northern Michigan.

The Traverse Narcotics Team says they got a tip someone went to Kalamazoo to get drugs to bring here.

They were able to stop the car on US-131 Wednesday night.

They found three Traverse City men and one Grand Rapids woman in the car, along with drugs.

9&10’s Megan Woods has details on what happened next.

“Nobody brings that amount of drugs northward just on a hope and a prayer that they're going to sell them.”

From a simple tip and traffic stop on US-131 the Traverse Narcotics Team found a large amount of different kinds of drugs.

Lt. Kip Belcher, Michigan State Police Task Force Commander, says, “TNT personnel was able to recover slightly less than a half ounce of crack cocaine, a little bit more of half ounce of heroin, and about 2 ounces of purified crystalline methamphetamine, that's a substantial amount of chemical drugs.”

But it's what they discovered next that's sparking a human drug trafficking investigation.

Lt. Belcher says, “Two of the drug items being the heroin and the methamphetamine was actually recovered from the female suspect's person and right now TNT personnel with the help of other agency officers are exploring the issue.”

A twist Constance Baab at the Women's Resource Center in Traverse City says isn't that uncommon.

“I've heard things like this other times with other clients that we had talking to other professionals. There is a large drug aspect of human trafficking, I think from the clients that I've spoken to that have had this experience in their life that's how it starts, they'll be befriended by someone, challenged or coerced to taking drugs and they get dependent on it and then they will be used to traffic drugs.”

While this investigation prevented more drugs from coming to the area, police say their work isn't done.

“What it signals is that there's obviously still a demand for these particularly hardcore, very serious, very damaging chemical substances in the region and we need to continue to work very hard.”